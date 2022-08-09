The fight goes on. TVCine Emotion premieres season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” – Cinevisão

This Monday, August 1, at 10:10 pm, the fourth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale“, the series that has become a cultural phenomenon and returns more relevant than ever to follow June Osborne’s struggle against the brutal patriarchal regime of Gilead.

Adapted from Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, “The Handmaid’s Tale” takes place in a dystopian reality in which the United States of America has suffered a severe civil blow and has become an extremist Christian community. Without rights, women live in the shadow of their husbands, and those who are still fertile become their property.

Elisabeth Moss leads the luxurious cast which also includes Max Minghella, Alexis Bledel, OT Fagbenle, Madeline Brewer, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski, Amanda Brugel and Joseph Fiennes. The new season features new characters played by Mckenna Grace, Zawe Ashton and Reed Birney.

After seeing her life in danger at the end of season three, June resists and resumes the attack on Gilead. But the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous challenges, and her desire for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy even her closest relationships.

After the premiere, TVCine Emotion broadcasts a new episode every Monday at the same time. We also remind you that TVCine Channels have already confirmed the premiere of the fifth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” soon. However, previous seasons can be viewed on the on-demand video service TVCine+.