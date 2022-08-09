The First Lady is canceled after one season by Showtime » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Showtime has been canceled the first lady after one season. Created by Aaron Cooley and comprised of 10 episodes, the drama told interconnected stories of former first ladies and boasted an all-star cast. Viola Davis played Michelle Obama, while Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson played Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt. The ensemble also included Kiefer Sutherland, OT Fagbenle, Aaron Eckhart, Dakota Fanning, Lily Rabe and others.

EW now confirmed that the first lady the second season will not happen. In a statement, a Showtime spokesperson thanked the cast and crew for their efforts in telling the stories of Obama, Ford and Roosevelt. despite the fact that the first lady completed his trio’s exam by the end of his run, there were discussions about what a second season would look like.

In previous comments while promoting the series, executive producers Cathy Schulman and Susanne Bier talked about the possibility of future seasons centering on the likes of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Hillary Clinton and Melania Trump. There was hope that if the initial outing was a success, the show could examine a wide range of First Ladies and the people who have impacted their lives.

the first lady struggled from the start, however, with several critics voicing how the series often played out as a well-acted Wikipedia digest rather than a captivating example of episodic television. The anthology was also marred by criticisms of Davis’ performance as Michelle Obama, to which Davis responded in comments of his own. Overall, due to a lack of buzz and no major Emmy nominations, the series’ trajectory was halted.

Source: oh