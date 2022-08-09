the previous scenario of Palmeiras vs Atlético

Cold head, warm heart. The mantra that has followed Palmeiras since the arrival of coach Abel Ferreira at the helm of the team has already yielded several great achievements to the club in these almost two years of work. Faced with an Atletico-MG weakened in recent weeks, this could be the main weapon of the São Paulo team in the return game of the Libertadores quarterfinals, on Wednesday (10), at 21:30 (GMT) at Allianz Parque. In the first leg, a 2-2 draw at Mineirão, in a game in which Cuca’s team opened up a 2-0 lead.

Unlike Verdão, which has been characterized by coldness and concentration, Galo has been a fickle team in its performances. Proof of this is that in the last five games the alvinegro team let the victory slip away. To make matters worse, three of those setbacks came in the final moments. If Abel’s team usually manages anxiety well in adverse moments to rebuild itself in matches during difficult moments, Galo has been suffering blackouts that cost dearly.

The first of the most recent was against Corinthians, for the Brasileirão. Galo won the game by 1 to 0 until the 34th minute of the second stage, when it suffered a lightning turn. Fábio Santos scored twice in less than ten minutes and the Minas Gerais team was defeated 2-1.

On the other hand, it was by no means the first time that Abel’s team had to act coldly to seek reaction. Against Galo himself, in 2021, for the semifinals of the continental competition, Palmeiras came out behind in Mineirão. Abel’s gesture pointing to his head and asking for calm went viral, as the São Paulo team reacted, tied the match and took the classification by the criterion of an away goal.

Abel Ferreira, alongside psychologist Gisele Silva before the clash with Atlético-MG Image: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras

Atletico arrives for the confrontation living the biggest fast of the season: five games without a win, with two draws and three defeats. The last one also came in a painful way for the team, which was twice ahead of Athletico-PR, last Sunday (7), but took the turn in a counterattack in the last move of the match. After the match, Cuca talked about the players’ power of choice on the field, when the plays are concluded, being for him a fact that deserves attention, since the athletes are exposed to a series of factors that can contribute to the things don’t go so well.

“Sometimes we criticize a player’s choices, but they are in a very small space and with contact all the time, having to make the choice for one move or another. Today we had two plays in which we advanced the ball a lot, clear moves to if they score. If they did, all the positives would come and maybe they could have a second advantage. But it didn’t happen and the player loses confidence. The player is driven by confidence, no matter how old they are, if is 18 or 35. That’s why we charge the best choices. Maybe the great players we have here will have those moments again on Wednesday”, evaluated Cuca.