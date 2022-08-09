The Rock Releases Post-Credits Scene for DC League of SuperPets; video brings connection with Black Adam – Film News

In the animation, Dwayne Johnson voices not only Krypto, Superman’s pet dog, but also the other characters that appear in the extra scene.

Dwayne Johnson has everything in the DCEU: in addition to voicing Krypto, Superman’s pet dog in DC League of Superpets, The Rock also voices Black Adam and his dog, Anubis, in the post-credits scene of the animation . To stoke fans who want a duel between Black Adam and Superman, the actor posted on his Instagram the post-credits scene in question.

“The world is starting to seethe with excitement of a Superman vs Black Adam showdown one day,” wrote The Rock. “But until then, Black Adam’s dog Anubis has a few words for Superman’s dog Krypto. The definition and philosophy of an antihero is somewhat intriguing.” The scene shows Krypto and Anubis discussing the definition of an antihero and a villain.

The Rock plays Black Adam in the film about the anti-hero that will be released on October 20 this year. Born in Ancient Egypt, he has super strength, speed, stamina, and the ability to fly and shoot lightning. Great antagonist of Shazam!, he ends up using his special abilities for evil.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise), the feature starring Dwayne Johnson also features Sarah Shahi (Letters of Death), Viola Davis (The Ultimate Voice of the Blues and Suicide Squad), Pierce Brosnan (Mamma Mia!), Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man) and Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before).