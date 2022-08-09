“There is a possibility of a…”; Rodrigo Caio’s contract can be suspended at Fla and the reason is delivered by Nicola

O Flamengo was one of the most aggressive clubs of the mid-year window in Brazil. It brought in midfielders Erick Pulgar and Arturo Vidal, striker Everton Cebolinha and midfielder Oscar. However, it is not only welcome that the Most Dearest lives in this moment of planning. Departures are also expected and one commented on in recent days was that of Rodrigo Gaius.

The Flamengo defender joined the list of possible terminations due to the high number of injuries that the defender has accumulated in recent months. The information is from journalists Jorge Nicola and Julio Miguel Neto. However, as required by law, an employee cannot be fired while dealing with a physical problem. Thus, Fla tries a friendly agreement with the player, to escape lawsuits.

At the moment, Rodrigo Caio is out, after being injured in a match with Corinthians, on July 10th. According to Nicola, in contact with a source linked to the defender’s staff, “there is a possibility of a friendly termination of Rodrigo Caio’s contract if the defender has to undergo another knee surgery.”

Rodrigo Caio arrived at Flamengo in 2018 and was the first reinforcement of the current president Rodolfo Landim’s management. In 2019, he had a great moment and was a starter in the conquests of Carioca, Libertadores and the Brazilian Championship, the latter under the command of Jorge Jesus. only that, in the current season, he played only 12 games, eight for the Brazilian, two for the Copa do Brasil and two for Libertadores.