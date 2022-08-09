Tilt Lab Day evaluates the best headphones live, this Tuesday 9

Thinking about buying a headset for yourself? Or for your dad, as a Father’s Day gift? Wait until tomorrow (9): at 16:00, the fourth edition of Tilt Lab Day, an event of tilt which evaluates the best technology products. It will be broadcast live on the UOL YouTube channel.
The judging team has spent the last few weeks evaluating no less than 16 headphones, from 15 brands, in four categories: headphones for gym, games, music and day-to-day.
The great champion in each dispute will be announced live by the presenter and journalist Zé Luiz. The judges will also participate, telling how was their experience with the products.
To arrive at the final result, the jury gave marks from 0 to 10 for each model in four questions: sound quality; ergonomics and design; usability; and system (which encompasses features such as bluetooth and battery quality).
Check out the reviewed headphones:
Academy
JBL Endurance Race TWS
Price: BRL 507.55
Motorola VerveLoop2+
Price: BRL 215.99
Philips Sport BT TAA3206BK/00
Price: BRL 203.11
Edifier W280NB
gamer
Logitech G733
Price: BRL 1,399
Corsair Void Elite Stereo
Price: BRL 598
Warrior Rama PH219
Price: BRL 71.16
HyperX Cloud Alpha S
Price: BRL 549.90
Song
Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless
Price: BRL 2,882.66
beats studio 3
Price: BRL 2,299.99
Edifier STAX SPIRIT S3
LG TONE Free FP9
day by day
Amazon Echo Buds (2nd generation)
Price: BRL 749
Pulse Drop PH345
Price: BRL 160.90
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
Price: BRL 409
Philco Air Beats
Price: BRL 288.30
UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial selection criteria.