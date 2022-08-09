Tilt Lab Day evaluates the best headphones live, this Tuesday 9

Thinking about buying a headset for yourself? Or for your dad, as a Father’s Day gift? Wait until tomorrow (9): at 16:00, the fourth edition of Tilt Lab Day, an event of tilt which evaluates the best technology products. It will be broadcast live on the UOL YouTube channel.

The judging team has spent the last few weeks evaluating no less than 16 headphones, from 15 brands, in four categories: headphones for gym, games, music and day-to-day.

The great champion in each dispute will be announced live by the presenter and journalist Zé Luiz. The judges will also participate, telling how was their experience with the products.

To arrive at the final result, the jury gave marks from 0 to 10 for each model in four questions: sound quality; ergonomics and design; usability; and system (which encompasses features such as bluetooth and battery quality).

Check out the reviewed headphones:

Academy

JBL Endurance Race TWS

Price: BRL 507.55

Image: Publicity/JBL

Motorola VerveLoop2+

Price: BRL 215.99

Image: Publicity/Motorola

Philips Sport BT TAA3206BK/00

Price: BRL 203.11

Image: Publicity/Philips

Edifier W280NB

Image: Publicity/Edifier

gamer

Logitech G733

Price: BRL 1,399

Image: Disclosure/Logitech

Corsair Void Elite Stereo

Price: BRL 598

Image: Publicity/Corsair

Warrior Rama PH219

Price: BRL 71.16

Image: Publicity/Multilaser

HyperX Cloud Alpha S

Price: BRL 549.90

Image: Publicity/HyperX

Song

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless

Price: BRL 2,882.66

Image: Publicity/Sennheiser

beats studio 3

Price: BRL 2,299.99

Image: Publicity/Beats

Edifier STAX SPIRIT S3

Image: Publicity/Edifier

LG TONE Free FP9

Image: Disclosure/LG

day by day

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd generation)

Price: BRL 749

Image: Publicity/Amazon

Pulse Drop PH345

Price: BRL 160.90

Image: Publicity/Multilaser

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Price: BRL 409

Image: Disclosure/Samsung

Philco Air Beats

Price: BRL 288.30

Image: Publicity/Philco

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial selection criteria.