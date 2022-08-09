Understand the risks of sleeping with the TV on at home

Are you one of those people who likes to sleep with the TV on? Know that this is a very common practice and used to get to sleep, as the device would work as a kind of “electrical tranquilizer”.

See too: The way you sleep can prevent degenerative diseases; know how

The problem is that maintaining the habit of sleeping with the TV on can affect your health. There are numerous debates in science about the consequences of falling asleep in this way.

What can happen if I sleep with the TV on?

First, know that this act is still being analyzed by researchers from all over the planet. There is still no deductive and precise answer regarding the possible harm over time.

The fact is that many people see sleeping with the TV on as a way to get to sleep quickly. The background sound and even some colors help the individual to sleep and try to rest.

One of the problems speculated so far is the frequency of blue light that the TV can emit. This type of brightness is standard on cell phone screens, tablets and other technological devices.

Blue light works as a brain stimulant

That blue light works as a kind of brain stimulant and tells your mind it’s time to wake up. This effect causes people who like to sleep with the TV on to have poor quality sleep.

The tiredness accumulated during the day cannot be repaired in the best way by your body when you sleep like this. Blue light signals to your brain that it’s time to wake up, not sleep.

A 2009 study, for example, linked the incidence of blue light to an increased risk of developing obesity. The research in question only looked at people who slept with the TV on.

What to do?

Specialists and doctors advise that any electronic device is turned off 40 minutes before going to bed to rest.

In this way, it is possible to reduce any negative impact that the TV may have for those who are trying to improve the quality of sleep.