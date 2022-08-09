unico pays BRL 150 million for MakroSystems, strengthening its product

unico, the leader in digital identity in Brazil, has just made an acquisition to add another layer of anti-fraud protection to its product – and potentially increase the loyalty and monetization of its base.

Unico is paying BRL 150 million for MakroSystems, with a relevant part of the payment in shares.

Founded in 2006, MakroSystems has never made a round and was controlled by its two founders — Alex Nunes and Christian de Jongh — who will now become partners and executives at unico.

The acquisition is the first since unico raised $100 million in a Goldman Sachs-led round that valued it at $2.6 billion.

In recent years, however, unico has already made several M&As, buying Arkivus in 2017, and Meerket and CredDefense last year, for example.

Founder Diego Martins told Brazil Journal that he is in talks with other startups in Brazil and abroad — in countries like the United States and Mexico — and that the focus of the next M&As will be internationalization and strengthening its other products, such as Unico People, aimed at to HR.

Today, Unico Check (the biometric authentication solution) is still the top product in terms of revenue — but the share has been decreasing quarter by quarter.

The purchase of MakroSystems was originated by one of the investment banks that serves Unico — which was already using the solution and saw synergy between the two companies.

“We have two major goals. [com essa aquisição]: putting an additional layer of protection, making Unico Check more robust; and become more and more an engineering company, with cutting-edge technologies,” said Diego, who is also the company’s CEO.

All MakroSystems solutions are geared towards the financial sector. The company – which serves nine clients, including Santander and C6 – provides layers of protection for the validation of financial transactions within the bank’s applications.

Basically, MakroSystems’ software tries to identify actions that are out of the ordinary — for example, someone trying to make transactions on their PC by emulating the app. Upon identifying these actions, the system blocks the transaction.

“These are very deep layers of protection that will add to the protections we already have with biometrics.”

According to Diego, the idea is to make the convergence of the two technologies in a single product. It is not yet defined, however, if this will imply an increase in the price of the subscription or if it will just be a way to deliver more value to customers, increasing loyalty.

He said the transaction had an important ‘acqui-hire’ element. “We were very impressed with the quality of the coaching staff. They are developers with full conditions to work at Apple or at Google.”

