US reveals having supplied anti-radar missiles to Ukraine | War in Ukraine

News

A US official admitted that the US provided anti-radar missiles to Ukraine to allow the occupied country’s air force to continue to operate. It was the first time that a senior official in the Biden Administration referred to the shipment of this weapon, which was not listed in any of the several packages of military aid that Washington has already sent to Kiev.

