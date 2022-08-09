users can now ‘silently’ leave groups and hide online status

WhatsApp launches this Tuesday, 9, two new features awaited by users of the messaging application: discreet exit from groups and hiding the online status of conversations.

As of today, users will be able to “silently” leave WhatsApp groups, that is, without other participants in the conversation being notified. According to the app, only administrators will know about the output.

Another feature is the ability to hide one’s “online” status from other people. The novelty gradually arrives for users until the end of this month, says WhatsApp.

According to Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, the objective of the measures is to give more functions for users to control their own privacy.

“We will continue to come up with new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations,” said the group’s executive chairman, Mark Zuckerberg, in a statement.

Screenshot lock

WhatsApp is testing a feature that prevents screenshots of single-view images from being taken. In this format, users upload media that can only be viewed once.

“We are focused on developing features that empower people to have more control and privacy over their messages,” says Ami Vora, vice president of Messenger Product, in a note. “The new features are a way for us to remain true to our commitment to keeping all messages private.”