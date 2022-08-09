Valentino launches Pink campaign led by two world stars

Valentino launches pink autumn-winter 2022 campaign – Pink PP. Barbie pink is the color of the coldest season of proposals from the Milan-based fashion company, in which Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and American artist Zendaya are the protagonists. Both pose with total pink looks.





“A color, bold, strong, fluid, extravagant, a color to sum up everything I like in fashion and everything I choose to represent: liberation from the ordinary, a space to be yourself, a high symbol of equality and love.“, said creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

“I chose Zendaya and Lewis to be the stars of the Pink PP campaign for the same reason I created this color, because they are beautiful souls who use their voice and talent to unify, integrate and build.“, explained Piccioli, who hired photographer Michael Bailey Gates to immortalize the campaign.

Photographed in a monochromatic space, Zendaya and Hamilton wear pink from head to toe.

This is not the first time that the actress, singer, dancer and activist has been the protagonist of Valentino campaigns, also participating in some fashion shows and wearing the brand on several red carpets.

The Formula 1 world champion is Valentino’s first menswear DI.VAs for the advertising campaign. DI.VAs stand for different values, in sync with Piccioli’s inclusion, civil rights and support for diversity.

Cover photo – instagram reproduction Zendaya