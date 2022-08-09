Vasco presents Matheus Ribeiro and Bruno Tubarão | vasco

Vasco presented two more reinforcements for the Serie B sequence on Monday morning. Right-back Matheus Ribeiro, ex-Avaí, and striker Bruno Tubarão, who came from Bragantino, were presented at CT Moacyr Barbosa and both will already be related for the match against Ponte Preta, this Tuesday.

– Expectations are the best possible, if I have the opportunity I want to get on the field and help – said Matheus Ribeiro.

– I’ve already faced Ponte Preta, I’m used to playing there at their stadium, good expectations, seek victory away from home to stay firm in the competition – said Bruno Tubarão.

Now, there are five reinforcements presented in this window: Alex Teixeira, Fábio Gomes, Paulo Victor, Matheus Ribeiro and Bruno Tubarão. Gustavo Maia already has a deal with Vasco, but it hasn’t been announced yet.

Matheus Ribeiro, 29 years old, signed with the club until April 2023, after terminating with Avaí. The player revealed that the negotiation with Vasco was very quick.

– My negotiation with Vasco was very fast, I promptly accepted this important challenge for my career. I know the players who are here, I’ll do my best to get into their rhythm and do my best to achieve my goals.

Bruno Tubarão arrives on loan at Vasco until the end of the season. The striker started his career in Carioca football, at Cabofriense, and was at Bragantino since 2018, where he was champion of Serie B in 2019.

– Pleasure to wear this shirt, happy for the opportunity. I started in Rio and today I come back more experienced, motivated, a new phase in my career, I want to add and help Vasco to return to Serie A – said Tubarão.

Bruno said that the history of his nickname comes from childhood. The reason is the appearance, but the striker revealed that he likes it. He even thought about music.

– Childhood nickname, by appearance, the nose (laughs). I like the nickname, a name that sticks. I’m going to be happy (with the crowd singing “Tubarão will get you”).

Last Sunday, Vasco’s partners approved the sale of 70% of SAF to 777 Partners. But there were still no signs of the American company at CT Moacyr Barbosa on Monday. The club will now live a transition process in which the SAF will be officially created. Paulo Bracks is the strong man of the group at Vasco, he already participates in the decisions and will insert himself from time to time in the daily life of the club in the coming days.

– I consider myself a good passing side, with good arrivals in front, but I defend well too. I have respect for Gabriel Dias and for Léo Matos. I will always do my best on the field to add.

– I’m a player on the side of the field, I play on both sides, I like to print speed by the ends, I can float well in the middle too. I play more on the sides, I like to play on both sides, I arrive to add. I was very well received, the energy is very good, I come with the objective of getting access and who knows the title.

Tébaro comments on the signing of Vasco, player Bruno Tubarão

Vasco trained this Monday morning and travels to Campinas in the afternoon. The game against Ponte Preta will be at 20:30 this Tuesday, at the Moisés Lucarelli Stadium.

