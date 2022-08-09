Viral photo of Bolsonaro at the Palmeiras game

Last Sunday (07), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was present during Palmeiras’ game against Goiás at Allianz Parque.

Even before he went to the stadium, people from Palmeiras already repudiated the presence of the representative in the club’s house. In addition to being booed and kicked out of a steakhouse by fans, a photo taken with the name “anta” written on a panel went viral on social media.

The image was captured by photographer Peter Leone and posted on his Instagram.

The rejection among supporters, mostly from the left field, of the São Paulo team, comes mainly from the positions of the president as well as the support recently declared for the Rio club Flamengo.

Among representatives of collectives from Palmeiras, the feeling is unanimous that the candidate for re-election by the PL is not welcome in the stadium of the club he claims to support.

“It is a disgrace to the history of a team with Palmeiras. It was the team that lent its newspaper to communicate with the Italians during the 1917 strikes,” recalled one of the best-known Palmeiras on social media, activist William de Lucca, about Bolsonaro’s presence at Allianz. The podcaster also recalled that Palmeiras participated in a friendly in 1945 with the purpose of raising funds for the Brazilian Communist Party.

In a note sent to DCMthe PorcoÍris collective, linked to the GLTBQIA+ movement, called Bolsonaro’s presence in the stadium “cheap populism”.

“The presence of the current president of Brazil at Allianz Parque is another one of his failed attempts at cheap populism. His lies and affronts against health and the Brazilian people will never go unpunished. The fake fan has already worn several club shirts in search of an acceptance he should never have had”, wrote the collective.

“Time is running out for him. The doors will close, and time will try to take good care of him and all those who accompany him. Palmeiras is not a platform, much less for genocides. Never dare to call yourself a palmeirense, disgusting fellow. Oh, and don’t forget to bring your proof of vaccination, see?”, they added.

In addition, in videos released on social networks, it is possible to see the president being expelled by, in large majority, alviverde fans, from a steakhouse and also being cursed and booed by the audience of the match in which Palmeiras won 3-0 against Goiás.

Watch the video:

Join our group on WhatsApp clicking on this link