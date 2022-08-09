Vitor Pereira trusts the turnaround of Corinthians and reveals how to eliminate Flamengo

The coach of Corinthians gave an interview this Monday (8) about the return game of the quarterfinals of Libertadores da América. Vitor Pereira revealed how he intends to beat Flamengo at Maracanã, even if he needs to win by two goals or more and guarantee a spot in the semifinals.

Flamengo won the first leg by 2×0, with goals from Arrascaeta and Gabigol, at Neo Química Arena. To qualify, Corinthians need to win by two goals difference and win on penalties or build an advantage of three goals difference.

In the interview published on Corinthians TV, Vitor Pereira said that he and the cast are confident of a comeback. “If we don’t believe, it’s not even worth traveling. Corinthians is just like that. Giving up is not an option.”

Then the Corinthians coach revealed how he hopes to beat Flamengo in a packed Maracanã. Vitor Pereira knows that it will not be a simple task: “We all have to believe. We have to go with the spirit of scoring goals and making Flamengo’s life more complicated, as they did here with us.”

To complete, the Corinthians commander said he trusts his team. For Vitor Pereira, the white-and-white cast could surprise at the Maracanã: “We are going to believe and compete with organization, character and will. We have the quality to compete for this tie at Maracanã.”

Flamengo welcomes Corinthians this Tuesday (9), at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã. The match is valid for the return round of the Libertadores quarterfinals. SBT and Conmebol TV broadcast the match.

