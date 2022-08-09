Want to work with technology? More than 300 vacancies are open

Check out which companies have more than 300 open positions in the technology area and where interested parties can apply.

Although the unemployment rate in the country has reduced, the number of Brazilians who want to enter or return to the job market is still quite significant. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many people lost their jobs, had to interrupt graduations and had to look for other opportunities to pay their bills.

When talking about the demand for qualified professionals to deal with the responsibilities of the new professions created by Metaverso, Tatiany Melecchi, who is CEO of Transforma People & Performance Consulting, pointed out to IstoÉ Dinheiro that Brazil does not have many workers in the area of ​​technology.

In fact, this may be the reason why more than 300 positions in the technology area are currently open. If you want to work with large companies developing software, be sure to check out the information below!

More than 300 vacancies in the technology area

Check out a selection of vacancies in the technology area below:

acts

A digital transformation services company, Atos is looking for Service Desk analysts, software developers, SAP consultants and other professionals.

Among the benefits offered by the company are life insurance, meal vouchers, health insurance, dental insurance, certifications and language courses. To find out more information about vacancies, interested parties should access Atos’ LinkedIn.

C6 Bank

C6 Bank is looking for professionals to act as senior network analyst, developers (Android, iOS, front-end, back-end) and quality analyst for the Technology and Products team. There are also job opportunities in the security area, as a data coordinator and cybersecurity engineer.

To check information about the company’s selection processes and all open positions, just access the C6 Bank vacancies page.

Embraer

Embraer has a selection process for Information Technology. Through the internship program, students will work in front-end and back-end development or in areas of data science, requirements analysis and UI/UX.

To check the requirements to participate in the program and also to apply, interested parties should access Embraer’s page on the Gupy platform.

Tivit

Tivit has more than 250 open positions in the technology area, in the UX, infrastructure and cloud computing segments. The company is looking for data scientists, developers, network specialists, data analysts, and more.

Employees have benefits such as meal vouchers, food vouchers, discount on medication, life insurance, medical and dental assistance, among others. More information can be found on the company’s page on the Kenoby platform.

