We’ve Answered All Your Questions About Bridgerton Season 3 – Vogue

Bridgerton

In a nutshell: Shonda Rhimes’ hit will return in all its colorful, feathered glory, with a focus this time on the love story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

Is Bridgerton Season 3 Based on a Book?

Yup. The first season of the Netflix sensation, centered around Daphne and Simon’s romance, was based on the first novel in the series. bridgerton by Julia Quinn, The Duke and Iwhile the second season, which followed Anthony and Kate, had its plot from the second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me. As a result, fans assumed that Season 3 would follow Benedict’s path to marital bliss as laid out in the third book, A Perfect Gentleman, but on May 15, Variety reported that this would not be the case. Instead, the series would be moving forward to further explore Colin and Penelope’s relationship, as Quinn does in the fourth book, Colin Bridgerton’s Secrets. Nicola Coughlan herself confirmed the news during a Netflix panel in Hollywood, adding, “I’ve kept this secret since I was two weeks ago doing season two.”

More details were revealed by Coughlan and his co-star Luke Newton, who plays Colin, via Netflix shortly after the event, including the reason for the change in order of execution. “I feel like if you see Penelope fawning over this kid for one more season, you’re going to think, ‘Put yourself together! Come on, move on and get over it,’” Coughlan said. On what she knows of their history so far, she said: “I think people are going to be really obsessed. I think book fans will be happy.”

Meanwhile, Newton acknowledged that many viewers were, of course, unhappy with Colin after the season two finale, in which Penelope overheard him telling a group of friends that he would “never dream of wooing her.” He believes this was just a “throwaway comment” from Colin, but says what really matters is “how important it is to the audience and how important it is to Penelope”. The press release adds, “It is possible that Colin’s intentional forgetting will be the biggest obstacle to romance in season three. After all, Colin isn’t chasing anyone at the moment.”

In Colin Bridgerton’s Secrets, Colin returns from his travels and begins to see Penelope in a whole new light, but the two are held back by the important secrets they are hiding from each other. While it’s almost certain that season three will feature Colin discovering that Penelope is Lady Whistledown, as Eloise has already done, it’s also likely that other aspects of the plot will deviate from the source material. After all, on the show, Colin returns to Ton in the second episode of season 2 and Lady Whistledown’s identity is revealed at the end of season 1, unlike in Quinn’s novels where readers don’t know anything until the fourth book.

Bridgerton

The season three record line reads, “Penelope has finally given up on her longtime crush on Colin after hearing his derogatory words about her last season. She, however, has decided that it is time for a husband, preferably one who will give her enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, away from her mother and sisters. But without trust, Penelope’s attempts at the marriage market fail spectacularly.

“Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer trips with a fresh new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he is dismayed to realize that Penelope, the one person who has always appreciated him for who he was, is being cold to him. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to guide Penelope down the paths of trust to help her find a husband this season. But when his classes start to run a little too well, Colin needs to know if his feelings for Penelope are really just friendly. To complicate matters for Penelope, she has a falling out with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in Ton makes it even harder to keep her alter ego Lady Whistledown a secret.”

Will Bridgerton Season 2 Cast Return for Season 3?

Along with Coughlan and Newton, most of the cast of the second season of bridgerton should also be back for season three, including Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker), Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) and the rest of the show. Bridgerton clan – among them, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), Benedict (Luke Thompson), Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) and Gregory (Will Tilston).

More good news? Unlike Regé-Jean Page’s dashing Duke of Hastings, who did not reappear in season two despite becoming a fan favorite after the series premiered, Simone Ashley – who dazzled as Kate in the latest episode of Bridgerton – has confirmed that she will return. . “Kate and Anthony are just getting started,” she told Deadline in March. “In season two, there was a lot of fighting between [eles]. There were complications with the family, and then they meet at the end. [Agora] I’d like to see Kate loosen up a little more and play around more in season three and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it.” What about Kate’s impressionable younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran)? There’s no confirmation yet, but we hope the young debutante finds happiness this time around, preferably with the queen’s nephew Prince Friedrich, who was mentioned, incidentally, in the second season.

Who will join the cast of Bridgerton season three?

On May 12, it was revealed that Hannah Dodd would succeed Ruby Stokes in the role of Francesca Bridgerton (Stokes is leaving the series to star in Lockwood & Co from Netflix). Dodd will be familiar to those who watched Anatomy of a Scandal – she played the younger version of Sienna Miller’s character while studying at Oxford University in the 1990s. Then, on July 20, news came that three new cast members had joined the fray: Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson, a charismatic presence that lights up any room it enters, attracting the attention of certain Ton matriarchs and the ire of others; Sam Phillips as the eccentric Lord Debling, whose wealth and title mean he will have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season; and James Phoon as Harry Dankworth, who lacks wit and intelligence but more than makes up for it with his good looks. With more updates expected in the coming weeks and months, it’s worth keeping an eye out for announcements.

Who will be behind the camera in Bridgerton season 3?

There will be changes behind the scenes as well. For season three, Jess Brownell, who has written episodes of Scandals – Behind the Scenes of Power and inventing Annaas well as previous seasons of bridgerton, will take over as showrunner from Chris Van Dusen. “Bridgerton will always have a special place in my heart and I think I did what I set out to do,” the latter told the Radio Times in an interview in March. “The fact that it became Netflix’s biggest English-language series is something I’m incredibly proud of. But at the end of the day, it was time for me to move on.” the veteran of bridgertonhowever, will remain working as an executive producer alongside Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Tom Verica, meaning the show’s tone or visual style is unlikely to change significantly in season three.

Bridgerton

Is there a release date for Bridgerton season 3?

It might be a while until the next season of bridgerton arrives on our screens, but fans will be relieved to know that production is already underway. On July 20, a video posted by the series’ official Instagram account showed Jonathan Bailey, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Claudia Jessie and company back on set. It ends with a scene of Luke Newton opening the door to a carriage – inside is Nicola Coughlan, who declares: “Filming season three of bridgerton officially started”. If all goes as planned, an early 2023 release date is certainly possible.

What do we know so far about Bridgerton’s fourth season?

Netflix, of course, has already renewed bridgerton for a fourth season, though its focus is not yet known. If using the third novel, a perfect gentleman, as a source, so the spotlight will be on the artistic Benedict, who falls in love with Sophie Beckett, the daughter of an earl who has been hidden from the Ton and forced to work as a maid by her cruel stepmother. After Sophie enters Lady Bridgerton’s annual masquerade ball, she and Benedict have a Cinderella-meets-Romeo-and-Juliet moment, with Benedict enchanted by the masked beauty. When she later runs away, he promises to track her down by any means possible.

How many seasons of Bridgerton will there be in total?

it is expected that bridgerton run for eight seasons, with each season focusing on a different sibling. Following Daphne, Anthony, Colin and Benedict, the series should theoretically move on to Eloise, Francesca, Hyacinth and Gregory, giving each of them their own happy endings.

Is a Bridgerton spin-off in the works?

Yes, and it will center on young Queen Charlotte, played by newcomer India Amarteifio, who arrives in London at age 17 to marry King George (Corey Mylchreest). The eight-part prequel written by Rhimes herself will follow the pair as they fall madly in love and transform the country for the better.

How am I supposed to have fun until Bridgerton Season 3 premieres?

Start by rewatching the first two seasons, listen to the official podcast, read Quinn’s novels, and then watch period movies.