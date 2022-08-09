“What a star”; Flamengo and Palmeiras ‘forget’ M. Leonardo and praise another Santos player

Santos played a good game against coritiba and deserved to win. Lisca’s changes had an effect, as in the second half, the team had more of the ball and “killed” the confrontation in the well-done counterattack between angelo and Angle. The new commander from Santos has more peace of mind to carry out his work and is gaining the group’s trust on a daily basis in Vila Belmiro.

On the social networks, rivals were enchanted with the boy Ângelo, for the skill and for the whole play of the second goal from Santos. The palmeirense “@Scoobysep_” made a point of praising the jewel from Santos: “Angelo is a crack dms”. Flamingo Edu also followed the same line of reasoning: “What a CRAQUE the athlete Ângelo. It ended with Coritiba. CRACK CRACK CRACK!!!!!”.

The boy is only 17 years old and is not yet an absolute starter at Peixão, but his technical ability with the ball draws a lot of attention. It is no wonder that English teams (Liverpool and Newcastle) have been monitoring the promise for at least two seasons. Lisca also likes his style of play, but he preaches caution for the youngster not to skip steps in the professional.

The former player and current presenter of the program “Donos da Bola”, Grandchildwas another one who praised the Santos attacking midfielder: “What a move from Angelo! Big people thing. And Lisca got off to a good start at Santos, huh! The team improved in these first games”, said on twitter.

The direction of Peixe knows that proposals should arrive very soon by the player. The young man is far above average for his age and Europeans will do everything to take him in shortly after the jewel turns 18.