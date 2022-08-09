What is known about FBI search operation of Trump’s Florida mansion

Former president complained that ‘unannounced incursion into my residence was not necessary or appropriate’

Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday (8/8) that his Florida mansion was the target of an operation by US Federal Police (FBI) agents and that they had even broken into a safe in his house. House.

In a statement, Trump said the Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach was “occupied by a large group of FBI agents”. The former president was in New York at the time of the operation, CBS News reported.

According to sources, the search was part of an investigation into official documents that may have been violated by the former Republican president. But both the FBI and the US Department of Justice have not commented on the operation reported by Trump.

“These are dark times for our nation. Nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States in the past,” the former president said in a statement, adding that he has cooperated with all relevant authorities and therefore the “unannounced incursion in my residence was not necessary or appropriate”.

