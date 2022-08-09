WhatsApp changes privacy policy and user will be able to hide that he is ‘online’ and silently leave groups

New app functions will be available to all users by the end of August edit

247 – WhatsApp announced on Tuesday (9) changes to its privacy policy by enabling new functions that allow users to hide their “online” status and the “last seen” feature.

The changes will also allow others to take screenshots of certain messages, as well as allow users to leave groups without notifying everyone in a channel. The new functions will be available to all users by the end of August.

According to CNN Brasil, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company “will continue to build new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations.” Meta is the parent company of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

