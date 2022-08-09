WhatsApp communities will also come to Desktop; see image

THE GoalApparently, is also bringing the WhatsApp Communities into the desktop application. The novelty is still under development and should be introduced with some future update of apps for iOS, Android and Windows.

Communities have not yet appeared in the WhatsApp beta apps, but the WABetainfo is already claiming that they will be available on desktop and notebook computers. According to the site, recognized for spreading the news of the messaging app, a button will be added in the header of the chat list of web/desktop services.

It will be possible to open the resource’s home page, where all our Communities and the ones we participate will be. In the future, it will also be possible to create Communities in this home.

Image credit: WABetainfo.

Mark Zuckerberg has already “opened up the game a little” and said what he expects from Communities on WhatsApp. For him, who appears to be heavily involved in development, this will be “a major evolution of in-app messaging.”

Speaking more “dry”, this tool promises a better management of collective conversations from some administration settings. An example would be the ability to gather related groups into a new section of the app – Zuckerberg gives the example of School Communities to group all your teaching classes together or a Community for parents to receive important notices.

However, we have few”spoilers” than what WhatsApp Communities has in store for users so far. There is no expected date for the tool to reach beta users of Android, iOS and Desktop – let alone a day for general users to experience the novelty, which may take some time to debut in the Brazilian market.