WhatsApp gains option to take ‘online’ and more awaited functions; know | Social networks

WhatsApp will finally allow users to hide the “online” status of their profiles. The novelty was announced by Meta this Tuesday (9) and will be available to all users – both iPhone (iOS) and Android – until the end of August. In addition, the messenger will also gain two long-awaited new features: blocking screenshots in single-view messages and the option to leave groups confidentially. The functions are a way to increase the privacy of users in the app, and will be released on different dates.

The first feature to be released is the silent exit of groups, which is available as early as this Tuesday in the app. To have it, you must first of all update WhatsApp in the official app store on your cell phone (Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iPhone). With the novelty, when leaving a group chat, only administrators will be notified of your departure. The other participants will not receive the notification, but they will still have access to the list of users present in the conversation – that is, if they want, they can find out if you left the group or not.

O TechTudo contacted WhatsApp to understand if it will be possible to keep the notification of exits from group conversations, but, until the closing of the matter, it had not yet received a response. However, according to what is known so far, the option should be activated automatically in the messenger.

The function to make the status “online” invisible will be made available to all users during the month of August, but there is still no specific date for release. The much-awaited novelty will be in the Settings menu next to “Last Seen”, alternating between the options “All”, “My Contacts”, “My Contacts, except…” and “Nobody”. Before the feature was officially launched, users had to resort to alternatives to hide WhatsApp’s “online”.

2 of 2 WhatsApp allows to hide “online” status in new update; everything you need to know — Photo: Disclosure/Meta WhatsApp lets you hide “online” status in new update; everything you need to know — Photo: Disclosure/Meta

The feature to block screenshots in single-view messages, in turn, is still in the testing phase and, therefore, does not have a release date. However, according to what has been released so far, it is possible that it will reach the messenger app by the end of the year. O TechTudo asked WhatsApp if, when launched, the function will work as the default for this type of media, but, until the closing of the article, it had not yet received answers.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that, to ensure that you receive these and other news from WhatsApp, it is important to keep the app updated on your phone. Learn here how to make these updates automatically on Android and iPhone.

After all, how to take WhatsApp “online” now?

1. First, update your app from Google Play Store or App Store. Once updated, open it;

2. Go to settingstouch “Account” and then in “Privacy”;

3. Select the option “Last Seen and Online”;

4. Now just choose between the options “Everyone”, “My Contacts”, “My Contacts Except…” and “Nobody”.

