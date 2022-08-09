WhatsApp will allow you to hide the ‘online’ mode; see how to do

This Tuesday (09), the Whatsapp announced one of the most anticipated features by users. This is about hiding the “online” status that appears on all accounts.

According to Meta, the company responsible for the messenger, the new feature is being released gradually, but guarantees that it will be available to everyone by the end of this month.

To hide the “online” status of your contacts is quite simple. Check step by step:

Access the settings of Whatsapp and select “Account”;

Click on "Privacy";

Click on “Last seen and online”;

Choose who can see the “last seen” (“Everyone”, “My contacts”, “My contacts except…” and “Nobody”);

Choose who can see the “online” (all or the same option chosen in the “last seen”).

It is important to point out that, by hiding the information, the user will also be unable to see the status of their contacts.

WhatsApp launches function to leave groups without being noticed

In the last month, WABetaInfo, a site specialized in information about the Whatsappreported that the messenger is developing in its version for Android and iOS a feature that will allow users to leave groups discreetly.

The novelty was being tested, but is now available in the messenger. With the new tool, a member of a group will be able to leave without all users seeing the action. The notification arrives only for the administrator.

How the new feature works

It will no longer be necessary to wait for a less busy time to leave your groups, the new WhatsApp option should guarantee greater discretion, as members will not be able to view the action.

Furthermore, the new option will allow only the administrator to know who left the respective group. In this way, the Whatsapp intends to end the “such person left” in the group, notifying the other users.

How to recover your blocked WhatsApp account

WhatsApp provides two-step verification to further secure the account in the app. Although the data is protected with encryption, criminals are repeatedly able to hack and clone the account.

However, when this happens, the messenger system performs an account blocking procedure simultaneously. Thus, criminals are unable to access user information.

Therefore, to recover the ‘stolen’ account, it is necessary to enter the Whatsapp with the phone number and verify the user with a six-digit passkey received by SMS.