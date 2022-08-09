WhatsApp will allow you to hide your “online” status

O Whatsapp has always been considered a “snitch” messenger when it comes to privacy, and one of the biggest motivations for him to have received this title is the indicator of “online” statuswhich shows other users if you are currently browsing the app.

The indicator itself was never a problem, as tools like this have always been present in applications intended for conversations (such as the old MSN and himself Facebook Messenger). The big question is that it was never possible to hide it, as it has always been an option in other apps of the genre.

Having recently added the possibility to hide information such as “Last seen” and “Profile picture” from specific contacts, Meta messenger will finally answer the users’ clamor and make it possible to hide the status.

According to WABetaInfowho shared a screenshot showing the feature in action, the option to disable the “online” status will be directly linked to the one for “Last seen” — which makes sense, as one feature could easily “snitch” on another case were separated.

The new “Last seen and online” section will be divided into two parts, with the first showing the well-known options to display the last time the user entered the app for “Everyone”, for “Contacts”, for “ Contacts except” or to “Nobody”.

The second part, in turn, will ask who will be able to see when you are online and will only give you two options: for “All” or “Same as Last Seen”. That is, if you have chosen not to show the “Last seen” to anyone and select the second option, no one will also be able to see that you are online.

Amazingly, the solution found by WhatsApp gives users more flexibility than the one that has long existed in the telegram, for example. In it, there is only one option for “Last Access and Online”, so it is not possible to select a privacy setting for the first and another for the second.

Of course, you will also not be able to see the “online” status of people who will be blocked from seeing yours.

Even though it’s a feature in beta, there are strong indications that it will definitely come to the official version of the application – what we don’t know yet is the date. WhatsApp is even planning to take it to beta versions of its app to android and desktop coming soon.