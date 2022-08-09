Who is the ‘Little Girl’s Wife’ Actress in the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Reboot

If you’ve watched the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ reboot, which premiered in July on HBO Max, you’ve surely noticed a familiar face. ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ is the reboot of the teen thriller series that aired between 2010 and 2017 and returns to the original plot in a slightly different and even more exciting way.

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ is written by Aguirre-Sacasa (‘Riverdale’) and Lindsay Calhoon Bring (‘Chile Adventures of Sabrina’) and is based on Sara Shepard’s bestselling books. The series will feature a new story and new characters. Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events nearly destroyed the working-class town of Millwood.

In the original series, which had 7 seasons and all are available on HBO Max, a group of teenagers, Aria, Emily, Hanna and Spencer, begin to receive anonymous threats a year after the disappearance of their best friend.

In ‘Original Sin’, a new group finds themselves tormented by an unknown assailant who seeks justice against the secret sins their mothers committed two decades ago, as well as their own sins.

a familiar face

Among the new characters is Imogen, played by 22-year-old Bailee Madison. She was cast as the lead opposite Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco in ‘Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin’. Madison has starred in several films, including ‘The Family in Trouble’ (2012) opposite Billy Crystal and Bette Midler.

Madison has been in well-known projects like ‘The Fosters’, ‘Bridge to Terabithia’ and ‘Little Girl’s Wife’ (2011) where she starred opposite Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Furthermore, the actress recently starred in Netflix’s “The Week of My Life” alongside Kevin Quinn. She can also be seen in ‘The New Cinderella: Superstar’ as well as the first six seasons of Hallmark’s ‘Good Witch’.

Imogen, the actress’ character, is a true survivor. Like all Liars, she is a determined girl capable of going to the extreme. She will lead the mystery of discovering “A” as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends.

When are the new episodes of ‘Pretty Little Liars’ coming out?

The series will have a total of 10 episodes, which will be released in a mini-marathon model, with 5 episodes already available in the HBO Max catalog.