Why did Zendaya almost lose Rue’s role? · Rolling Stone

Jennifer Venditti, Euphoria casting director, commented on the casting process for the HBO series

JenniferVenditticasting director for euphoria (2019), revealed that the role of Zendaya on the Serie HBO almost went to a first-time actress (via NME).

To the Variety, Venditti said that Zendaya has always been the first choice for the role of street – a troubled teenager with a drug addiction – but at one point, the executive producers had their eyes on an unknown talent.

+++ READ MORE: Euphoria: Why did Sydney Sweeney almost lose Cassie’s role? Actress responds

“There was a young woman who was observed on the streets by my team who was a magical person and had a similar trajectory to Rue and managed to overcome the difficulties,” he said. Vendittiin reference to Rue’s struggles with drug addiction.

“But with a TV show, it can be many years [de trabalho]. We all loved her, but when we went through the rigors of the process, we didn’t know if she could handle what it took in terms of resistance.”

+++READ MORE: Euphoria: What did Sydney Sweeney learn from playing Cassie on the HBO series?

Venditti says he put the rising actress in training to play the character street in the final stages of casting, hoping to prepare her for the show’s emotional weight. However, the professional and the creator of the series Sam Levinson they weren’t convinced she was ready to take on the project.

“It’s so interesting,” he added. Venditti. “A polar opposite. because here it is Zendayawho has none of Rue’s life experiences, who’s managed to dig the character into her own story and access her in such a beautiful way.”

+++ READ MORE: Euphoria: Zendaya reveals worst part of HBO series filming; understand

Venditti also had doubts with other acclaimed characters from the series, such as Sydney Sweeneywhich interprets Cassie. information of The Hollywood Reporter claim that the production director didn’t believe she was the right person for the role, and even said that she shouldn’t audition, because she wouldn’t be able to anyway.

However, the agent Sydney Sweeney there were other customers who did tests for Cassie. Because of this, the actress was able to send the audition tape, in which she read the script with her mother, Lisa Mudd Sweeney. After that, she was hired directly. “No hate towards the casting director. I love her now,” she assured her.

+++ READ MORE: Euphoria: Rue ‘lives’ in Zendaya in a ‘strange way,’ says actress

Euphoria: 2nd season

the second season of euphoria premiered in January 2021 on HBO Max with episodes released weekly on Sundays at 11pm. The plot continues following the relationship of street with Jules and her drug addiction.

In addition to the actresses, most of the cast from the first season returned for the new episodes, such as Sydney Sweeney, Angus Cloud, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Jacob Elordi, Austin Abrams, Algee Smith and Alexa Demie. Recently, euphoria was renewed for a third season after record-breaking ratings.

+++ READ MORE: Euphoria: 5 facts about the series – Cassie’s Diary, makeup and more [LISTA]