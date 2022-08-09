Will Joker 2 be a musical? ‘Makes sense’, teases Zazie Beetz – Film News

The long is confirmed with the presence of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

The sequel to Joker, a film by director Todd Phillips, was confirmed last Thursday (04), after singer and actress Lady Gaga reveal your presence on social networks and the conceptual teaser from the second movie. Titled Folie à Deux, the clown’s second film will hit theaters on October 4, 2024 and it is not for nothing that it will feature Gaga, as it has also been confirmed that the next film of the DC villain will be a musical.

The decision of the film to be a musical was also commented by actress Zazie Beetz recently, who believes it makes “all the sense in the world”. Alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the first film, Beetz played Arthur Fleck’s neighbor Sophie, and during the promotion of the new film Bullet Train, the actress revealed that she was not surprised by the choice of tone for the sequel.

“I wasn’t entirely surprised. Todd [Phillips] always had a creative approach to the character. I love musicals and I think of them as the characters are feeling and experiencing so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether with sadness or joy. And actually that happens to me too, because singing and dancing is such a cathartic experience for me. […] And so I can see Arthur, who is feeling and experiencing so much, dancing and singing about it. He’s the Joker, so I think it makes sense to me.”explained Beetz.

Lady Gaga appears unrecognizable as Harley Quinn for Joker 2

The title of the film also already presents us with a possible direction of the feature, since it can be translated as “Madness of two” or “Shared madness” from French. Gaga will play Harley Quinn, the Joker’s girlfriend and accomplice. According to rumors, the film will show much of Arkham Asylum and may introduce Quinn as the villain’s psychologist, showing how they meet and fall in love.

Actor Phoenix returns to the role of Joker 2 and will receive a significantly increased cache for the sequel. It is also worth remembering that the new duo, Gaga and Phoenix are not from the same DC universe in which we saw actors Jared Leto and Margot Robbie together.