Will Mean Girls have a sequel with an original cast? Daniel Franzese responds Rolling Stone

Daniel Frazense gave details about the possibility of expanding the universe of Mean Girls

Daniel Franzese commented on the possibility of expanding the universe of the pop culture classic, Mean Girls (2004), for a sequence. The actor interpreted Damienwhich is part of the excluded group, alongside Janis Ian (Lizzy Kaplan) of North Shore College.

While there are no rumors of possible scripts or reunion of the original cast of Mean Girls, french revealed to the podcast Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef who would be fully willing to return for any production linked to the feature film (via cheat sheet).

I would love. I would absolutely love to. And I would do it anyway. This movie brings a lot of joy to people. Damien is on a different level than many other characters in the movie.

Nonetheless, french admitted that the second movie would need the power and magic of Tina Feyexecutive producer of Mean Girls. “Tina Fey has that power and she’s not pulling the trigger,” he said.

french added that releasing a sequel Mean Girls at the right time can be crucial. “You know, it’s going to be fun. We’re approaching the 20th anniversary, what a great time to start something like this,” the actor recalled.

More about Mean Girls

Even two decades after launch, Mean Girls (2004), a 2000s teen comedy classic, remains popular with audiences, regardless of age group. The film became remarkable for its iconic phrases and strong cast.

Starred by Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAdams and more, the film told the story of Cadywho, upon attending school for the first time, befriended the most popular—and mean—girls in high school.