With 30 seconds of sunlight, new battery charges device for hours

Scientists at the Surrey Institute of Advanced Technology (ATI) in England are developing a prototype of a renewable, rechargeable battery that could be revolutionary. With just 30 seconds of sunlight, it can charge devices like smartwatches for hours.

The research was published in the journal Energy Storage Materials and can be found in the journal SienceDirect.

“This technology provides a promising strategy for the efficient use of clean energy and allows wearable electronics to be operated continuously without charging at the outlet,” he explains. Jinxin Bi, PhD student at ATI.

“Our prototype could represent a step forward in how we interact with wearables and other IoT devices, such as real-time remote health monitors.”

Manufactured using inkjet printing and electroplating, the new system combines zinc ion and manganese dioxide batteries with perovskite solar cells (a compound of calcium oxide and titanium).

This ensures a high energy density (5 milliamps per square centimeter) and volume comparable to state-of-the-art microbatteries and supercapacitors manufactured by conventional methods.

In a lab test, scientists connected an LED lamp to two photo-rechargeable devices. With just 30 seconds of photocharging (charging through sunlight), the lamp had 10 minutes of continuous illumination. After those 10 minutes, it still retained 57.5% of its shine.

“The unique features of our ultra-fast photo-rechargeable system can promote wide applications in self-powered handheld devices, autonomous power systems and emergency electronics,” says dr. Yunlong Zhao, project co-leader and battery specialist for wearables and implantables

The project, however, is still in the prototype phase, with no forecast of large-scale industrial application.