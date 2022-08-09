With four games in 11 days, Bahia will rotate the squad and use reinforcements in search of breath in Série B | Bahia

After a few free weeks to work, Bahia returns to the intense rhythm of games in Serie B. Tricolor comes from a 1-0 victory over CSA, last Friday, and will have three more matches (two away from home) until the 16th of this month, when the calendar takes a breather. Therefore, rotating the squad and testing new reinforcements can be essential.

In an interview after the last match, coach Enderson Moreira made it clear that he will make good use of the tricolor cast. Therefore, the tendency is for the newly hired Marcinho and Ricardo Goulart, in addition to some reserves, to gain a chance in the starting lineup.

– What we have to do is use our squad. It is very difficult for us to do this sequence of four games in eleven days. This is going to cost a lot, and we’re going to pay a heavy price in wear and tear. That’s why we went after qualifying our cast. Let’s check game by game to see who has the best conditions – said the coach.

Ricardo Goulart for Bahia — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Publicity

Of the five reinforcements hired so far by Bahia in the mid-year window, only Copete and Igor Torres are starters. Ricardo Goulart and Marcinho were related for the first time in the last match, against CSA, and only the first was on the field. Defender Noga, who is injured, has not yet had a chance to play.

Bahia’s upcoming games Sampaio Correa vs Bahia august 9 23rd round Bahia vs Ituano August 12th 24th round London x Bahia August 16th 25th round

In addition to reinforcements, Enderson also has other players better known by the fans. Embezzlement in recent matches, goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes and midfielder Patrick are recovered from injury and integrated into the tricolor cast. Only Marco Antônio and Noga remain without return forecast.