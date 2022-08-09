With Tabata, Palmeiras closes the millionaire transfer window; know values

Last Monday, Palmeiras announced the signing of Bruno Tabata from Sporting de Portugal. The reinforcement should close this transfer window for Verdão, which was multimillion-dollar in response to some requests from Abel Ferreira’s coaching staff. Almost R$ 84 million were invested in three players.

According to the THROW!, the arrival of Tabata cost 5 million euros (R$ 26.05 million at the current price). The midfielder was hired thinking about Gustavo Scarpa’s departure at the end of this year, as he has a pre-contract signed with Nottigham Forrest-ING. Furthermore, the position lacks a new option other than Scarpa and Veiga.

However, the first signing of this signing window was Miguel Merentiel, a Uruguayan who arrived from Defensa y Justicia-ARG and cost US$1.5 million (R$7.4 million at the time). The investment was due to a search for players who can play as a reference in attack, an old request from Abel Ferreira. So far, however, he hasn’t geared up and has been on the bench.

The other gringo signed in this transfer window was José Manuel López, who was from Lanús-ARG. The Argentine cost 10 million dollars (R$ 50.5 million at the time) to the coffers of Palmeiras. Unlike Merentiel, he has been playing frequently, with good performances and has already scored a beautiful goal. He is the center forward so requested by the Portuguese coach.

Adding the three signings mentioned above, Verdão spent R$ 83.95 million in this transfer window. In the sum of the reinforcements for the entire year, with Murilo – 2.8 million dollars (R$ 15.5 million at the time price) and Atuesta – 3.7 million dollars (R$ 20.7 million), Palmeiras invested R$ 120.15 million in five pieces.

At first, Alviverde ends its period of signings with Bruno Tabata and closes its squad for disputes until the end of the season. Speculation about a new midfielder should not materialize and the replacement will be with under-20 youngsters.

Palmeiras signings in 2022:

Atuesta – 3.7 million dollars (R$ 20.7 million)

Murilo – 2.8 million dollars (R$ 15.5 million)

​Rafael Navarro – No cost

Jailson – No cost

Marcelo Lomba – No cost

Miguel Merentiel – 1.5 million dollars (R$ 7.4 million)

José Manuel López – 10 million dollars (R$ 50.5 million)

Bruno Tabata – 5 million euros (R4 26.05 million)

TOTAL – BRL 120.15 million