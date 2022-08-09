Woman dies on flight and body spends 8 hours with children on plane

On 08/09/2022 11:47

a british he died with her children on a flight while returning with her family to the UK after 15 years of living in Hong Kong. According to witnesses, Helen Rhodes looked fine when it boarded. However, a few hours later, the woman was pronounced dead after falling asleep in her armchair. Second Jayne Jejea friend of Helen’s, the British woman’s children and husband had to face eight hours of flight sitting next to the body, until the plane made a stop at Frankfurt.

When they arrived at airport German, the body was taken from the plane, while her husband and children went to the UK. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Jayne Jeje organized a fundraising campaign to help the family pay for the transfer of the body and the funeral. According to friend of Helen, the british was excited to return to UK.

“They ended a life in Hong Kong after more than 15 years to embark on a new chapter, living back in his home in UK. Helen was lively and nervous with the move, but looking forward to seeing her family at home, as she hasn’t seen her family and elderly parents since the beginning of her life. pandemic”, wrote Jayne on social media.

“Unfortunately, she never saw them again. Helen was unique, a gem. She was a midwife by profession and was always willing to help or advise anyone in need. Helen loved to talk and made friends easily,” Jayne continued.

still second JayneHelen was a midwife, and while living in Hong Kong, became the “pulse of their community”. “She became an invaluable member of a maternity group and was a point of reference for anything medically related,” she said.

In the text of the fundraising campaign to help the family pay for the transfer of the body and the funeral, Jayne added: “This fundraiser is to honor this beautiful woman who was loved by so many, a dear friend who touched so many people. We can only hope she knew how much she meant to us, and how emptiness in her can never be filled. How this loss is so painful and surreal.”

