Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 appears in official trailer that highlights hinge mechanism and ultra-thin thickness

With launch scheduled to take place on Thursday (11), the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will be made official as the new flagship bet of the Chinese giant for the segment of foldable smartphones, a market share that is currently led by Samsung thanks to the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, which should be updated tomorrow (10) at the Galaxy Unpacked event. This Tuesday morning (9), Xiaomi published a teaser that reveals some details about the construction and design of the device, emphasizing the hinge mechanism that resembles what we find in the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, but with a horizontal opening to the front. instead of vertical, as in the South Korean model.

Unlike other publications that do not show many details, the video published by the manufacturer partially confirms the look of the device, showing a USB Type-C connector, ultra-thin thickness and a screen with rounded corners, but without showing the front and rear design of the device. collapsible, which for now remains unknown. In previous posters, Xiaomi highlights the device’s thin thickness and new technology in the hinge that focuses on reducing the crease visible to users. According to rumors, this change should also be adopted by Samsung in its next generation cell phone, reducing the thickness compared to past models.

According to informants, this phone will come equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform, display with high image resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate and battery of unknown capacity, but compatible with 67W fast charging, in addition to the system Android 12 operating out of the box. Details on availability and pricing remain unknown, however, considering past announcements, we know that the initial batches will be sold in China with a global release expected around 60 days after the presentation in the Asian market.

What are your expectations for this Xiaomi smartphone? Tell us, comment!

