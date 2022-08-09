Xiaomi presents Watch S1 Pro smart watch soon promotional video

Xiaomi has scheduled an event for the day August 11thwhere the company’s president, Lei Jun, will present several new products over the course of 3 hours. Among these products is the Watch S1 Pro watch. This Tuesday (09), the Chinese manufacturer revealed a brief promotional video of the smart watch and started reservations on the JD.com website.

The video brings some details of the Watch S1 Pro’s design, but does not provide information about its specifications. It is not clear the difference between the Pro variant and the standard model of the Watch S1. Check out:

The Watch S1 was announced in March on the global market and has a stainless steel body, 1.43-inch round AMOLED screen protected by sapphire glass, heart monitoring sensor, oxygen saturation reader, sleep and NFC chip. At the same event, the Chinese manufacturer will also present the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. The folding phone should be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform, an 8-inch internal screen and a 6.5-inch external display, both with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, as well as support for 67W fast charging and Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface. Other products that will be present are the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro and a new version of the Pad 5 Pro, which had posters released.

