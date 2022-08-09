Zendaya denies pregnancy rumors: ‘This is why I stay away from Twitter’

The actress Zendaya took to her Instagram to deny recent rumors that she was pregnant. Thousands of mentions invaded Twitter this Wednesday (15), after a video reported that the actress would be expecting her first child, the result of a love relationship with the actor. Tom Holland. The star of the series ‘Euphoria’ highlighted through Stories his displeasure around the false rumor. “Do you understand now? This is why I stay away from Twitter.”she shared. “They keep doing things like that for no reason, weekly.”

Then, still through Instagram, Zendaya emphasized that she continues to work on her projects as an actress. “Anyway, back to work”she wrote, sharing a behind-the-scenes image of ‘Challengers’new film directed by Luca Guadagninowhich takes place in the world of tennis.

Tom Holland and Zendaya at the film’s premiere ‘Spider-Man: No Homecoming’ . Photo: Getty Images.

Zendaya, who is also one of the stars of the film ‘Spider-Man: No Homecoming’ maintains a very discreet love relationship with Holland, who plays the main hero in the film. At the beginning of June, she even congratulated the actor with the message: “The happiest of birthdays for the one who makes the happiest.”

At 25, Zendaya is described as one of the most promising professionals in Hollywood. In 2020, she became the youngest actress in all of history to win the Emmy for ‘Best Actress’ for her role in ‘Euphoria’.

