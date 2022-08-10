10 movies and series with female protagonists to watch on Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is full of amazing movies and series that range from the most diverse genres. This August, many productions debut in the catalog and promise to be successful among the public. One of them is “A League of Their Own”, which follows women who decide to enter baseball, a universe dominated by the male audience. With that in mind, the purebreak Brazil gathered wonderful titles with female protagonism for you to watch right now.

The series based on the feature “A Very Special Team” follows a team of women struggling to break into the world of baseball at a time when the sport was dominated by men. carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) is the leader of the group and does everything to lift the spirits of her companions in the midst of challenges.

In “Fleabag”, the protagonist is an ordinary young adult dealing with her problems from her unique female point of view. This includes relationship issues, sexual and professional frustration, and family conflicts, with plenty of drama and comedy.

This musical follows Beca (Anna Kendrick), who is forced to go to college and there she meets the musical group known as Barden Bella. She then joins the fraternity and, along with the other girls, competes in the Regional Music Championships.

Miriam Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) separates from her husband, an aspiring stand-up comedian salesman, and faces great difficulties. She then gets drunk and in a bar and is encouraged to become a comedian, despite all the machismo present in the business in the 1950s.

When Destiny (Constance Wu) befriends Ramona (Jennifer Lopez) her life changes forever. The mentor teaches her how to handle the clientele at the club where she works as a stripper, and when the financial crisis causes Wall Street’s customer base to plummet, they decide to come up with a scheme to get their lives back.

Based on the book of the same name by Jenny Hanthe show revolves around a love triangle between a girl and two brothers, while addressing the relationship between mothers and their children and the power of female friendship.

“Legally Blonde” shows how the life of Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) is completely changed when her boyfriend, Warner (Matthew Davis), decides to break up with her for finding her too futile. The boy goes to study law at Harvard and starts dating someone else. So, Elle tries to go after her ex-boyfriend, passes the same course and proves her intelligence, but ends up discovering a lot about herself along the way.

Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) is kidnapped and disappears. Back in 1995, a shy, nerdy girl named Jeanette turner (Chiara Aurelia) totally changes her personality and takes over the missing person’s entire life, including her friends, boyfriend and social cycle. This change raises a question: did she have something to do with Kate’s disappearance?

Four newspaper delivery girls end up meeting time travelers the morning after Halloween 1988. This causes them to travel to the future and there they must find a way to go back to the past, while dealing with adult versions of themselves. In the meantime, a militant faction of time travelers known as the Old Watch is after them.

In “Lovely Women”, Jo March (Saoirse Ronan) and her two sisters, amy (Florence Pugh) and Meg (Emma Watson), return home when the youngest Beth (Eliza Scanlen) develops an illness that changes their lives forever.