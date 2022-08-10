1Password 8 arrives with news for iPhones and iPads

After being released for macOS in May, the 1Password 8 is now available for iPhones, iPads and Android devices. The new version of the app has been in testing on mobile devices since April and, based on user feedback, the company has renewed the password manager app.

The most visible change, as it was already possible to observe in the beta, is the design. 1Password 8 brings a new look, simpler and unified across all platforms, as well as closer to the systems language. On the iPad, for example, there is the minimized sidebar, which is also present in other areas and applications.

Among the new features is the ability to customize the options displayed on the screen, improved suggestions and an easier search, as well as faster access to saved items. The autofill function has also been improved and is faster, more comprehensive and compatible with more apps and websites. Another feature coming to mobile devices is Collections, which allow you to create groups of vaults.

A notable novelty is the Watch-tower (Watchtower). Originally in the desktop version, the function has been expanded on smartphones in the latest update, before only with a few more limited points. Its purpose is to warn you if your passwords are compromised, have been leaked or something along those lines.

Between updates, 1Password has been implementing other features, such as facilitating logins with social networks and generating random emails for logins.

Over the past few years, we’ve made a concerted effort to unify our design language. Updated designs result in an interface that is both familiar and fresh. —Michael FeyVP of Client App Engineering at 1Password

It is worth remembering that, in order to have access to all the features of the app, you must subscribe for US$3/month (individual version) or US$5/month (with sharing for up to five people). Also, this version 8 was released as a separate binary on the App Store, so you need to manually download it there.

