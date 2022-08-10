5 movies for those who liked Continence to Love

Continência ao Amor arrived on Netflix with both feet in the door. At least for the audience, which didn’t take a day to make it on Netflix’s Top 10 Most Watched list. At the same time, the film also became a fever on social media, with its simple story, but with a dose of romance that easily conquers its target audience.

The new darling of the red platform is an affectionate hug for fans of romantic movies, bringing the charismatic Sofia Carson in a plot with two strangers who come together “for a greater cause”, but the feeling ends up being stronger than they expected. Continence to Love is sugar water with the necessary drama to make you want to see it again, as most viewers keep pointing out.

Check out 5 movies for those who liked Continência ao Amor

Dear John

John Tyree (Channing Tatum) is a young soldier who is at home, licensed. One day he meets Savannah Curtis (Amanda Seyfried), an idealistic college student on vacation, with whom he falls in love. They start a relationship, but soon John will need to return to work. In a year he will finish his military service, when they can finally be together. During this period they exchange several letters, where each one tells what happens to him each day.

Available in: Netflix

One day

In One Day, Emma (Anne Hathaway) and Dexter (Jim Sturgess) met in college on July 15th. This date serves as a basis for tracking their lives over 20 years. During this period, Emma struggles to be successful in her career, while Dexter achieves easy success, both at work and with women. Even passing through several people, their lives are always, in some way, interconnected.

Available in: Netflix

She dances. I dance

Tyler Gage is a troubled boy who has to do community work at an art school. He catches the eye of Nora, a talented ballerina who is trying to mix hip-hop steps with classical ballet and convinces him to help her.

Available in: Netflix

It just happens

Alex and Rosie are inseparable friends who grew up together in London, sharing their best experiences with each other. Everything changes when Alex wins a scholarship and moves to the USA. Separated, their paths are now different. But in today’s times it’s impossible not to connect. And when it comes to love, it’s hard to make the right choices.

Available in: Prime Video

Colorful friendship

Jamie is a recruiter in New York who convinces Dylan, an art director from Los Angeles, to take a job at GQ Magazine in Manhattan. The two discover they have a lot in common and become friends. Traumatized by several romances with unhappy endings, Dylan and Jamie decide to stop looking for the true love and fall for the fun. But things get complicated when best friends add sex to the relationship.

Available in: HBO Max

Also check:

In Continência ao Amor, Cassie Salazar (Sofia Carson) is a rising singer who wants to get out of the bubble. To pay the rent and her insulin shots, she works at a bar every night with her band. However, her daily doses of medicine are very expensive and she is unable to pay her medical insurance and ends up delaying other bills so that she can survive. That is until she sees in a contract that, by marrying a member of the US Army, the spouse also gets a medical insurance and the salary increases. That’s how she meets Luke Morrow (Nicholas Galitzine), a Marine, who is partnered with her high school friend. However, both are of totally opposite personalities, but they need to forge a marriage because of their personal needs. Will the two be able to fake a love marriage for that long? Or will the two end up falling for real in the process?

The film is available on Netflix.