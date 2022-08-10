6G connection is not a simple upgrade from 5G, but a huge leap, says Huawei

Brazil started getting to know 5G in recent weeks, with several capitals receiving the release of the 5th generation mobile connection signal in their territories. However, the tech world thinks about the future and is already discussing 6G. This Tuesday (9), during the 5G World Conference, held in Harbin, China, Huawei stated that the 6G network will be a boon for users as it is not just any upgrade, but something much bigger.

“6G is not a simple upgrade from 5G, but a step forward. It is the only path to a unified global infrastructure of the digital economy. Huawei will continue to work with partners to promote unified global standards and will continue to bring new creations for the well-being of users, also in the future,” said Huawei’s Wireless Network Product Line President and Chief Scientist of 6G Technology, Wang Jun. The 6G mechanism is a multilayer spectrum and uses the low frequency band for the single coverage channel and uses the spectrum mid-range for thein moderate. The 6th generation promises to be up to 50 times faster than 5G.

In addition, Wang Jun also mentioned that the company has brought 6G vision to extend human connection, Internet stuff and more. In other words, Huawei is looking forward to a smart scenario for its users in the future. The Chinese technology maker believes that the correct definition of 6G is to increase the use of artificial intelligence and perception facilities based on upgrading some of the key 5G scenarios. And you, how do you imagine 6G? Tell us in the comments below!

