8 Native Apps You Have On Your Phone But Don’t Know What They Are For | Productivity

Several native applications are available on Android and iPhone (iOS) phones and, although some of them have useful and interesting functions, not all users know them. Through them, it is possible to perform several important actions – as in the case of Apple’s Wallet app, which allows the configuration of means of payment on the smartphone itself. In this sense, to take advantage of the apps already installed on your phone and avoid downloading similar ones that can present risks, check out eight options below to use on a daily basis.

Brazil is one of the countries that spend the most time on apps; TikTok leads

How to make money online using your cell phone? See 5 app options

1 of 9 Check out 8 apps for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones that you have and probably don’t know what they are for — Photo: Caio Bersot/TechTudo Check out 8 apps for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones that you have and probably don’t know what they are for — Photo: Caio Bersot/TechTudo

📝 What are the best apps to put password on apps? Find out on the TechTudo Forum.

Google One is for managing cloud storage, and allows you to save files from Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos. Therefore, it can be the solution for those who have already used the 15GB available in Google services and need more space. The app also allows you to configure automatic backups and offers support via chat and email.

To use it, log in with the Google account you want to save information, and then go to the storage tab. There, check how much each service has used of its available 15GB. Then, see which apps and files you want to delete to free up more space. But if you still need more gigs, tap “Upgrade” and choose a subscription package. Service plans start at 100GB, for US$ 2 per month (R$ 10.40, at the current price).

2 of 9 Important Google One Screens — Photo: Júlio César Gonsalves/TechTudo Important screens of Google One — Photo: Júlio César Gonsalves/TechTudo

To find specific apps, the Finder app can be very helpful. The service offers a search bar that allows you to find any software or file quickly, and for that you only need a keyword.

To use it, tap on it and search the bar that will appear. If you can’t find it, go to your phone’s settings, tap on apps and use the magnifying glass to look for “Finder”. So set it as one of the home screen apps. Thus, whenever necessary, the user can resort to it.

3 of 9 Finder — Photo: Júlio César Gonsalves da Rocha/TechTudo Finder — Photo: Júlio César Gonsalves da Rocha/TechTudo

3. Carrier Services (Android)

Google’s maintenance service, Carrier Services app connects to the latest communication services from mobile operators. In this way, it allows users to use the GSMA network to send messages, emojis, audios and images via RCS – i.e. SMS.

It works in the background, so you don’t need to open it. But once it activates a service on your cell phone, you have to keep it installed. So, if you notice that the app is not downloaded on your Android, download it from the Google Play Store.

4 of 9 Carrier Services Android Application — Photo: Júlio César Gonsalves da Rocha/TechTudo Carrier Services Android Application — Photo: Júlio César Gonsalves da Rocha/TechTudo

ConfigAPK is responsible for installing and uninstalling apps from outside the Google Play Store, that is, the so-called APKs, or “third-party apps”. It is not available on the Home Screen or in the Menu, but if you want to know more about it, go to “Settings” > “Applications” > “ConfigAPK”. There, you can view service details such as notifications, permissions, data usage and battery.

5 of 9 ConfigAPK — Photo: Júlio César Gonsalves da Rocha/TechTudo ConfigAPK — Photo: Júlio César Gonsalves da Rocha/TechTudo

The Home app allows you to control various smart devices from your cell phone, such as speakers, cameras, doorbells, garage controls, locks, lighting, windows, TVs, sockets and others. That way, just pair the electronics and organize them by room in the app.

So when you want to use them, just trigger voice commands through Siri, like turning on lights or adjusting the air temperature. If you want to perform more specific commands, just use the icons available in the app.

6 of 9 App Casa IOS — Photo: Disclosure App Casa IOS — Photo: Disclosure

To monitor health habits, such as exercise duration, calories burned, hours of sleep and heart rate, this may be the ideal app. For this, it collects the data made available by the iPhone, Apple Watch and even external apps that are compatible.

To use it, open the app, go to the summary tab and tap your profile picture. Then select “Health Details” and go to “Edit”. On the next page, enter information such as weight, height, and age. Finally, just tap on “OK”. If you want, you can also add medical record details and choose categories to track, such as standing hours and exercise minutes.

7 of 9 Health app pages — Photo: Disclosure Health app pages — Photo: Disclosure

The Tips application allows the user to learn more about other Apple apps and products, in addition to checking out all the brand’s news and tricks. On the home screen, some of the options present are: Welcome to iPhone, Essentials and Welcome to Apple Watch. It’s an interesting application for those who have never used iOS and want to get familiar with the system, or for those who want to know all the features available on their iPhone.

8 of 9 App Tips — Photo: Publicity Tips App — Photo: Publicity

The Wallet app is a great option for managing payment methods and storing documents on your iPhone. That’s because the platform allows you to add credit and debit cards, tickets, vaccine card, student card and even boarding passes. Thus, the user eliminates the need to carry physical versions and can make payments or guarantee access more quickly.

To use it, open the app and tap + to add a credit, debit, food stamp, transit or other card to Apple Pay. So, when you want to make a purchase, for example, just bring your cell phone close to the payment device, such as a card machine or reader, and wait for validation.

9 of 9 Wallet Application (Wallet) — Photo: Disclosure Wallet Application (Wallet) — Photo: Disclosure

With information from Converged Devices (1 and two), CNET, Carrier ServicesMake OF US (1 and two), apple (1, two, 3) and App Store

See too: 5 free apps you must have on your phone!