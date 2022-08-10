After criticism, Waze will release new default voice in Portuguese

O Wazeone of the main applications for navigation in transit available in the market, is gaining a good news here in Brazil: a new default voice in portuguese language.

With a series of complaints regarding the current voice, called “Alessandra”, Waze is launching the voice “João” as the new standard of the platform, which intends to eliminate (or reduce) the current mispronunciation and confusion.

After listening to user reviews, the company made corrections to the voice engine in order to make the pronunciation clearer and more natural to “make a difference in the daily lives of drivers”.

In a note released by Waze, the national manager of the app, Heloisa Pinho, highlighted the company’s intention with the novelty:

As we launch this new voice, we hope that messages reach users more fluidly and clearly.

Although the new voice will be set as the default (as of this Sunday, August 14), Waze will still allow users to use the previous one if they wish, simply by going to the app’s settings to set this preference.

Finally, the current investment is not at the end of the line of news for Waze, as the app intends to launch fixed voice commands in 2022.

via TudoCelular.com