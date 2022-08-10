Amanda Seyfried regrets walking around without panties on set

Amanda Seyfried at the FYC Emmy event “Clips & Conversation” to promote the series “The Dropout” at El Capitan Theater on June 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The actress Amanda Seyfried revealed that he wished he had had intimacy coordinators on film sets when he was a teenager. Emmy-nominated for “The Dropout,” the artist reported that she was uncomfortable in front of the camera, but never complained because she wanted to keep her job.

In an interview with Porter magazine, Seyfried reported that “I wish it were starting now, in an era where intimacy coordinators are a requirement on set and actors are in a better position to speak out”. in her early days as an actress in Hollywood, but regrets putting herself through situations for fear of losing roles.

“Being 19, walking around without panties – like, are you kidding me? How did I let this happen?” Seyfried declared. “Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anyone and I wanted to keep my job. And so”.

The statement comes shortly after actor Sean Bean, actor of “Game of Thrones” and “The Lord of the Rings”, generate controversy by saying that sex scenes lose spontaneity due to the presence of supervisors. In an interview with “Variety”, he stated that the situation is “ruined by someone who turns it into a technical exercise”: “Often, your best work, the one where you try to push the limits and which is naturally experimental, is censored by producers or advertisers”.

The coordinator is the official responsible for ensuring that the actors are comfortable in the sex scenes. He helps artists develop the chemistry between their characters, but his main role is to ensure that everyone has their boundaries respected during the recording of intimate moments.

Several actors spoke out against Bean’s comment, including Lena Hall, who he starred with in “Snowpiercer.” “If I’m comfortable with my scene partner and other people in the room, I don’t need an intimacy coordinator,” Hall posted on Twitter. “BUT if there’s any part of me that’s feeling weird, gross, overexposed etc… I’ll either defy the need for the scene or I’ll want a CI [coordenador de intimidade]”.