Amanda Seyfried remembers being uncomfortable walking around without panties on set

In an interview with “Porter” magazine, actress Amanda Seyfried, 36, said she had experienced uncomfortable situations on film sets, such as having to walk around without underwear.

In an era before the #Metoo movement against sexual harassment and abuse of women in Hollywood, she said she never questioned certain things because she wanted to keep her job.

“How did I let that happen? Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anyone other than keeping my job,” she declared, who starred in the hit “Mean Girls.”

“The Dropout” star Amanda also spoke about how important it is for actors to be confident in filming locations.

“I’ve reached a point where I’m really proud of my work. Being a mother changes your perspective on things, but that’s not all. I also feel like nothing can stop me, nothing can break me, I’m unbreakable. life, the smallest that has to do with my family,” he said.

Amanda is the mother of Nina, 5, and Thomas, 1, from actor Thomas Sadoski.