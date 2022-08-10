Amanda Seyfried reveals embarrassing situations she lived on set to keep her job

Actress defended the importance of intimacy coordinators on film sets

Amanda Seyfried was one of the biggest names in film and TV in the early 2000s, currently nominated for an Emmy for The Dropoutthe actress, however, has not only good memories of the beginning of her career, remembering the embarrassing moments she spent in a new interview.

Talking about the importance of intimacy coordinators, professionals who help create and give realism to sex or sensual scenes in movies and series so that actors do not feel uncomfortable, Amanda Seyfried spoke to Porter about times when he didn’t feel right recording.

“Being 19, walking around in just my underwear – like, are you kidding me? How did I let this happen? Oh, I know why: I was 19, I didn’t want to upset anyone, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s the reason”.

Seyfried started her career as an actress in American soap operas, but she became famous with Veronica Mars, with a small but quite important role in the first season. Shortly thereafter, she rose to stardom with Mean Girlsin which she plays one of the villainous Regina George’s friends.

Seyfried’s comments came after the actor Sean Bean, in game of Thronessaying he doesn’t like intimacy coordinators, saying they “spoil the spontaneity” of sex scenes in movies.