AMD Ryzen 7000 (Zen4) processor box will have new format

Check out image of the supposed model of the Ryzen 9 line

A supposed image of the new box that will be used for the line Ryzen 7000 was released by the website videocardz, which reported that it received the image from an internal AMD presentation. The model presented is specifically from the line Ryzen 9 of new processors and it may be that cheaper line models such as Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 use a different box for sale.

In addition to the image that was uploaded to the videocard, the site also received some price estimates for the new lineup, stating that the manufacturer’s suggested retail price for the Ryzen 7 7700X model will be equivalent to that currently charged for the Ryzen 7 5700X, this will also happen. with the Ryzen 7 7800X which will have the value of the Ryzen 7 5800X and the Ryzen 9 7xy0X which will cost the same as the Ryzen 9 5xy0X costs today.

Some more “sophisticated” models are expected to hit the market at different prices than are currently sold.

Check below the image of the supposed box that will be used for sale in the model Ryzen 9 7000.

Recently, some specifications of the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X models appeared on the internet, which show in detail what the new AMD processors can look like, which is scheduled to be released in September.

Unlike what was said in the information attached to the image of the new box, the Ryzen 7 7800X model did not have leaked specs and also did not appear listed on the AMD website, but other sources also stated that a 7800X model is in the plans to be released by the company. .

Rumors indicate that on August 29 we will have an event for the official and detailed presentation of the Ryzen 7000 line, with sales starting on September 15. If the information is correct, we may have the event announcement in the next few days.

Via: videocardz