American is discharged after more than a year hospitalized because of Covid-19

a woman received high this week after passing 370 days hospitalized in hospital in Texas (USA) because of Covid-19.

Jazmin Kirkland was hospitalized on August 3, 2021. A few days later, she was placed on a ventilator and a month later required ECMO treatments (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, the artificial lung) because the virus had attacked his heart and lungs.

She never imagined that her diagnosis would result in more than a year without living with their three children, aged 2, 7 and 10.

“I’m really looking forward to spending time at home with the kids, watching them play and grow. I missed them like crazy! They were able to visit me often, but there’s no place like home to be with them”said the American, according to a Fox affiliate network.

“The hardest part of the entire journey was being rejected for lung transplant application due to high antibody levels, making it nearly impossible to match a potential donor. At the time, we thought a lung transplant was the only way to go.” follow to survive”he added.

Jazmin finally at home with the family Photo: Playback/Facebook

The family’s solution was to follow step by step, at the slow pace possible for recovery. Every small victory was greatly celebrated.

“I’ve met so many amazing people along the way. I’ve had the privilege of meeting so many nurses, respiratory therapists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech therapists and doctors, many of whom I have become close friends with. I know that if it weren’t for the encouragement and care that they had with me I wouldn’t be here and doing as well as I am”she said, who needs oxygen cylinder support at home in Fannin County (Texas).

Her husband Kody posted on Facebook:

“I love you more than words can explain. You were and continue to be a warrior. You are an inspiration. You promised me you would keep fighting, and you kept that promise and more. You accomplished something truly remarkable in your recovery.”