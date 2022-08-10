Apple may break date tradition to launch iPhone 14

Apple has yet to announce an official release date for the iPhone 14, and rumors about when the launch should happen have been conflicting.

Last weekend, leak expert Max Weinbach said on Twitter that Apple is expected to introduce the new iPhones on September 6 – a date that falls on the first Tuesday of the month. He also says that the start of sales should take place on September 16th.

Weinbach said he heard this information from someone he trusted. However, he himself says he is not 100% sure that the event will be on this date, as he points out in the tweet below:

fwiw I heard September 6th event and iPhone’s on sale on the 16th not 100% sure, but around there seems right. https://t.co/X2vbu2XyiC — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 7, 2022

Will iPhone 14 break tradition?

If this Weinbach rumor turns out to be true, it would be a break with Apple’s tradition. In recent years, new iPhone lines have been launched every second Tuesday of September.

The iPhone 13, for example, was released on the second Tuesday of the month, on September 14 of last year. The same happened with the launches of the iPhone 11, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 6, iPhone 5C and iPhone 5S.

The exceptions were the iPhone 5, iPhone 7, iPhone XS and iPhone XR, which were released on the first or second Wednesdays of September. The iPhone 12 had its debut in October, due to the consequences of the emergency of the pandemic.

In addition, as noted by the website Times of India, between the 4th and 8th of September, the IFA Berlin 2022 takes place, a traditional German technology congress aimed at the exhibition of consumer electronics. According to the site, it is unlikely that Apple wants to compete for media space with another simultaneous technology event.

Thus, it is expected that the tradition of launching iPhones will be followed this year as well, with the iPhone 14 being released on the second Tuesday of September, that is, on the 13th of September.

But, of course, nothing prevents the apple company from anticipating or even postponing the launch. As we have already discussed here in Gizmodo Brazilrestrictions on Chinese factories to contain Covid-19 outbreaks, as well as other geopolitical issues could end up delaying the production of the new iPhones.

according to the website MacRumors, Apple has already started recording the videos that will be presented during the September event. In addition to the iPhone 14, the launch of the new Watch Series 8 line is also expected.