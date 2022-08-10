Apple has increased the prices of some iPhone models for sale in Brazil. The company also readjusted the prices of tablets and computers ( check table below ).

Comparing the values ​​available on the company’s website, the readjustments of the products range from 1.75% to 6%, with the increase verified from Tuesday (9).

Among the changes is the increase in the price of the iPhone SE 3rd generation (2022) which reaches 2.38%. The iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also had changes in all models with a variation of 3.5% (see table below).

O g1 asked Apple what led to these price changes and awaits a response from the company.

Still on smartphones, only the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 kept the prices they were sold, starting at R$4,999 and R$6,499, respectively.

3rd generation iPhone SE Model previous price Current price Increase iPhone SE 3rd generation (64GB) BRL 4,199 BRL 4,299 BRL 100 iPhone SE 3rd generation (128GB) BRL 4,699 BRL 4,799 BRL 100 iPhone SE 3rd generation (256GB) BRL 5,699 BRL 5,799 BRL 100

2 of 4 Apple: new iPhone SE — Photo: Disclosure Apple: new iPhone SE — Photo: Disclosure

iPhone 12 mini Model previous price Current price Increase iPhone 12 mini (64GB) BRL 5,505 BRL 5,699 BRL 194 iPhone 12 mini (128GB) BRL 5,988 BRL 6,199 BRL 211 iPhone 12 mini (256GB) BRL 6,954 BRL 7,199 BRL 245

3 of 4 iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple color — Photo: Disclosure / Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple color — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

iPhone 13 Model previous price Current price Increase iPhone 13 mini (128GB) BRL 6,374 BRL 6,599 BRL 225 iPhone 13 mini (256GB) BRL 7,340 BRL 7,599 BRL 259 iPhone 13 mini (512GB) BRL 9,272 BRL 9,599 BRL 327 iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) BRL 9,176 BRL 9,499 BRL 323 iPhone 13 Pro (256GB) BRL 10,142 BRL 10,499 BRL 357 iPhone 13 Pro (512GB) BRL 12,074 BRL 12,499 BRL 425 iPhone 13 Pro (1TB) BRL 14,006 BRL 14,499 BRL 493 iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) BRL 10,142 BRL 10,499 BRL 357 iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB) BRL 11,108 BRL 11,499 BRL 391 iPhone 13 Pro Max (512GB) BRL 13,040 BRL 13,499 BRL 459 iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB) BRL 14,972 BRL 15,499 BRL 527

4 of 4 iPhone 13 mini from the front — Photo: Alessandro Feitosa Jr/g1 iPhone 13 mini from the front — Photo: Alessandro Feitosa Jr/g1

The iPad versions have also increased the prices of the models. The values ​​have been readjusted by up to 6%, depending on the generation and configuration of the device. The biggest variation was on the iPad Air with Wi-Fi and 64 GB of storage, which went from R$6,697 to R$7,099.

Among Macs, only the 16-inch MacBook Pro can be found for the same price.

The new table for other computers showed an increase between 4.85% to 5.52%. The MacBook Air with M1 chip (256 GB) started to be sold for R$ 11,599 and the new generation of the MacBook Air with M2 chip (512 GB), for R$ 17,199.