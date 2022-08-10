Apple raises iPhone prices in Brazil; see the new values ​​| Technology

Apple has increased the prices of some iPhone models for sale in Brazil. The company also readjusted the prices of tablets and computers (check table below).

Comparing the values ​​available on the company’s website, the readjustments of the products range from 1.75% to 6%, with the increase verified from Tuesday (9).

Among the changes is the increase in the price of the iPhone SE 3rd generation (2022) which reaches 2.38%. The iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also had changes in all models with a variation of 3.5% (see table below).

O g1 asked Apple what led to these price changes and awaits a response from the company.

Still on smartphones, only the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 kept the prices they were sold, starting at R$4,999 and R$6,499, respectively.

3rd generation iPhone SE

Model previous price Current price Increase
iPhone SE 3rd generation (64GB) BRL 4,199 BRL 4,299 BRL 100
iPhone SE 3rd generation (128GB) BRL 4,699 BRL 4,799 BRL 100
iPhone SE 3rd generation (256GB) BRL 5,699 BRL 5,799 BRL 100

Apple: new iPhone SE — Photo: Disclosure

iPhone 12 mini

Model previous price Current price Increase
iPhone 12 mini (64GB) BRL 5,505 BRL 5,699 BRL 194
iPhone 12 mini (128GB) BRL 5,988 BRL 6,199 BRL 211
iPhone 12 mini (256GB) BRL 6,954 BRL 7,199 BRL 245

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple color — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

iPhone 13

Model previous price Current price Increase
iPhone 13 mini (128GB) BRL 6,374 BRL 6,599 BRL 225
iPhone 13 mini (256GB) BRL 7,340 BRL 7,599 BRL 259
iPhone 13 mini (512GB) BRL 9,272 BRL 9,599 BRL 327
iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) BRL 9,176 BRL 9,499 BRL 323
iPhone 13 Pro (256GB) BRL 10,142 BRL 10,499 BRL 357
iPhone 13 Pro (512GB) BRL 12,074 BRL 12,499 BRL 425
iPhone 13 Pro (1TB) BRL 14,006 BRL 14,499 BRL 493
iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) BRL 10,142 BRL 10,499 BRL 357
iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB) BRL 11,108 BRL 11,499 BRL 391
iPhone 13 Pro Max (512GB) BRL 13,040 BRL 13,499 BRL 459
iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB) BRL 14,972 BRL 15,499 BRL 527

iPhone 13 mini from the front — Photo: Alessandro Feitosa Jr/g1

The iPad versions have also increased the prices of the models. The values ​​have been readjusted by up to 6%, depending on the generation and configuration of the device. The biggest variation was on the iPad Air with Wi-Fi and 64 GB of storage, which went from R$6,697 to R$7,099.

Among Macs, only the 16-inch MacBook Pro can be found for the same price.

The new table for other computers showed an increase between 4.85% to 5.52%. The MacBook Air with M1 chip (256 GB) started to be sold for R$ 11,599 and the new generation of the MacBook Air with M2 chip (512 GB), for R$ 17,199.

