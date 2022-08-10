Argentine midfielder presses and Santos is ready to spend R$8 million to close the contract

Santos is close to hitting the arrival of an Argentine midfielder, who was enchanted by Peixe

Santos is experiencing a moment of rehabilitation in the season. After failing and being eliminated in the Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana, Peixe has only the Brazilian Championship to play in 2022. With the arrival of Lisca, the team is improving and there are four games without defeat.

Even with only one competition in dispute, the board wants to strengthen the cast. According to UOL, Santos is close to signing Argentine midfielder Gabriel Carabajal, who plays for Argentinos Juniors.

According to the report, Santos will pay R$8 million for 100% of the Argentine midfielder’s economic rights. Carabajal is 30 years old and is one of the highlights of Argentinos Juniors.

Trading almost melted

Gabriel Carabajal’s name appeared on the Santos news a few weeks ago. However, Argentinos Juniors did not want to give up the player for being one of the highlights of the team.

But the Argentine midfielder pressed, argued that he wanted to play in Brazil and Santos increased the proposal. Therefore, in principle, the hiring is forwarding.