At 60, Brazilian creates system for machines to repair themselves

Disclosure Armando Marsarioli created technology that revolutionizes the industry

Have you ever thought if machines could repair themselves, avoiding accidents, failures and drop in productivity? Because this is already an existing reality through Neuron technology, created by Brazilian researcher Armando Marsarioli, 62 years old.

The technology, which was created during Armando’s master’s degree at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp) and developed by the ICRO Group at the Federal University of Alfenas (Unifal), is already applied to industrial equipment.

Neuron uses state-of-the-art sensors, predictive techniques and augmented reality to make industrial machinery identify when and which part may have a problem.

In real time, the system communicates the technical maintenance of the equipment, triggers parts suppliers and warns production about the need for repair.

“We were able to insert into the machines the ability to make decisions according to their needs. They know which parts must be replaced and which procedures are necessary for such an intervention and they know who the professionals qualified for the procedures are. All without human intermediation”, says Armando .

As companies were reluctant to implement Neuron due to the sharing of industrial information, the technology became based on blockchain, bringing more security and privacy to companies.





