Atlético-GO performances: Churín gives three assists, and Luiz Fernando dispatches Nacional-URU | athletic-go

Luiz Fernando: the best on the field and in the match as a whole. After the goal in the first leg, he returned to swing the net twice more and stamped Atlético-GO’s place in the semifinals. In the first half, he shot left-handed to score. In the second, he hit placed, with style. He left Serra with the nickname “Luizito” Fernando and only didn’t get a higher grade because he fell into the Uruguayan pile, being expelled in the end. Note: 8.5